On the crest of a wave: Musician Hannah Peel reflects on the success of her album and her future hopes

In a rare, still moment, Hannah Peel sits in the garden by the Bangor seafront and reflects on an ever-productive life. Her album, Fir Wave is completely sold out and an eBay copy will cost you upwards of £50. She's set to feature on another Paul Weller record as the string arranger of choice and her work also graces the new Declan O'Rourke record that sits sweetly at number two in the Irish album chart.