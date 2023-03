‘One of the best gigs of my life’: Nirvana fans recall grunge icons’ 1992 King’s Hall concert

Maureen Coleman speaks to those present on the night Nirvana rocked Belfast and Kurt Cobain earned his stripes with local grunge and punk fans

Iconic Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in the red and black, striped sweater knitted by Danielle Earley's mum Patsy.

Maureen Coleman Sat 18 Jun 2022 at 08:00