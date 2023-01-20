OnlyFans has been a home for safe sex work but with Iggy Azalea’s arrival, will celebrities ruin it?

The rapper joining the site – best known for its sexual content – has stirred a debate about earnings, equality, and the site’s shaky relationship with the sex workers who use it to make a living, writes Ellie Muir

Iggy Azalea dangles a cherry over her tongue. She rolls across a bed in a motel room bathed in sex-dungeon lighting. A vintage camcorder captures her every move. “Surprise!” the Australian rapper declares, as she announces a collaboration with adults-only subscription site, OnlyFans. “I’m dropping a mixed media project called Hotter Than Hell!” Azalea, best known for hits including “Fancy” and “Change Your Life”, promises photographs, videos, merch and “hot as hell things”. She leans further into the optics of joining OnlyFans, a platform best known for its use by sex workers, by teasing “scandalous s***” in the works: “My art slut era has arrived.”