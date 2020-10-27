'Optics more important to Executive than science', blasts Van Morrison as he hits out over live music shutdown

Music legend Van Morrison has hit out at the Northern Ireland Executive for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belfast-born singer-songwriter caused controversy last month when he released a number of songs criticising shutdown measures introduced to stop the spread of the virus.

The furore following Sir Van's stance led to an unexpected intervention from Health Minister Robin Swann.

Mr Swann wrote an article for rock magazine Rolling Stone criticising his comments.

On Tuesday the Astral Weeks-singer took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the current situation.

"Optics are more important than science to the Northern Ireland Executive," Sir Van wrote.

"They're still working out how to justify banning live music."

He also provided a link to the evidence used by the Executive to determine the recent coronavirus restrictions introduced earlier this month.

"The NI Executive has published its evidence supporting the shutdown of live music. The long-term harms of their actions? 'theatres will be forced to close, communities will lose important cultural platforms, unemployment and social isolation will increase'," Sir Van commented.

The Executive was criticised following the publishing of its "evidence bank" last week which is used to inform Covid-19 decision-making.

It showed that some of the sectors forced to close would have a small impact on the R number, but Mr Swann rejected the criticism, saying the measures would cumulatively drive the spread of the virus down.

The Executive was advised that restrictions on outdoor gatherings, including prohibiting large events would have a "low impact" on the spread of the virus, lowering R by less than 0.05.

Musicians are currently unable to perform to audiences with music venues, and bars closed and large crowds prohibited under the current restrictions

A number of musicians have complained that restrictions in place over the past few months have left them unable to work.

Last month Sir Van released three new songs that criticise lockdowns - 'Born To Be Free', 'As I Walked Out' and 'No More Lockdown'.

Some of the lyrics include: "No more lockdown/No more government overreach/No more fascist bullies/Disturbing our peace."

Speaking after Sir Van's intervention Mr Swann said that he found it "particularly unhelpful".

NI Health Minister Robin Swann

Writing in Rolling Stone the UUP MLA said that the Belfast musician was "no guru, no teacher".

"Some of what he is saying is actually dangerous. It could encourage people to not take coronavirus seriously," Mr Swann wrote.

"If you see it as all a big conspiracy, then you are less likely to follow the vital public health advice that keeps you and others safe."

Speaking after releasing his new songs Sir Van said: "I'm not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already.

"It's about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves."

The Executive has been approached in relation to Sir Van's comments.