Over 1,200 Northern Ireland schoolchildren to bring Christmas cheer to SSE Arena

A choir of over 1,200 children from schools across Northern Ireland will be spreading the Christmas cheer at a carol service in the SSE Arena in December.

Belfast Carols, in conjunction with the Education Authority (EA) Music Service in the North East Region, is billed as a "joyful celebration of Christmas through song, drama and dance" and will include a 100-piece orchestra.

The choir will perform traditional carols as well as show-stopping Christmas hits.

Martin Haggan of the EA said: "This will be a fantastic opportunity for all our children, and we will be going the extra mile to make this a real spectacle which we hope will become an annual festive tradition."

The SSE Arena will be configured as a theatre layout in order to provide an intimate setting for the production and limiting capacity to 2,500.

The event takes place at the SSE Arena, Belfast on Saturday, December 14.

Tickets are priced at £22.50 for children and £25 for adults and include a service charge and will go on sale at 10am on Saturday, October 19 at www.ssearenabelfast.com.