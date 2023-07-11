Ozzy Osbourne pulls out of US festival slot: ‘I’m just not ready yet’

Osbourne said that his replacement at the Power Trip festival would be announced shortly (David Davies/PA)

Ozzy Osbourne says he has made the “painful” decision to bow out of a scheduled performance at a US festival as his body is “just not ready yet”.

The British rocker, 74, said he had been “optimistic” after being offered the gig at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, but did not want the show to be “half-assed”.

Osbourne was due to take to the stage for the festival on October 7 alongside AC/DC, with other acts on the bill including Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden.

In a statement on social media on Monday he said: “As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, & when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

Osbourne said that his replacement at the Power Trip festival would be announced shortly.

“They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed,” he said.

He added: “Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon.”

Osbourne announced in February that he was pausing touring “for now” following extensive spinal surgery as he is “not physically capable” of the travel involved.

He had suffered a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, stopping his No More Tours 2 shows from going ahead in Europe and the UK.

The tour had been rescheduled several times over the last four years on separate occasions to illness, the Covid pandemic and logistical issues.

His February announcement about stepping back from touring came shortly after ending a 29-year drought at the Grammy Awards.

Osbourne secured the gong for best rock album for his 13th solo record, Patient Number 9, as well as the prize for best metal performance for the single Degradation Rules featuring his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.