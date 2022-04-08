Paolo Nutini announces headline show at Custom House Square in Belfast

Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini has announced a return to Belfast with a headline show at Custom House Square.

The gig will take place on Thursday, August 25, with tickets on sale this Friday.

Paolo Nutini released his second album, Sunny Side Up, in May 2009, which debuted at number one in the UK and in Ireland.

It contained the singles Candy, Coming Up Easy, Pencil Full of Lead and 10/10.

Sunny Side Up has also been certified five-times platinum by the BPI and was the eighth-biggest-selling album in the UK in 2009.

The follow-up album, Caustic Love, was released in April 2014 to critical acclaim.

Nutini has also confirmed headline 2022 dates at TRNSMT, Victorious and Bristol Sounds this summer.

Among other accolades, Nutini has received three BRIT Award nominations and an Ivor Novello Award nomination for songwriting. In July 2014, he was referred to by the BBC as "arguably Scotland's biggest musician right now”.

The 35-year-old from Paisley in the Scottish lowlands left school to work as a roadie and to sell t-shirts for Speedway. He spent three years learning the music business and performing live.

He later worked as a studio hand at Glasgow's Park Lane Studio. It was here where he started demo-ing songs, writing with Jim Duguid and the drummer of Speedway.

His big chance came when his younger family member signed him up to his first live show 102.5 Clyde 1 for David Sneddon's return to his home town of Paisley at the beginning of 2003.

Sneddon was delayed, and as the winner of an impromptu pop quiz, Nutini was given the chance to perform a couple of songs on stage during the wait.

The favourable reaction of the crowd impressed another member of the audience, Brendan Moon, who offered to become his manager with his business partner, Mike Bawden.

At 17, Nutini moved to London and performed regularly at The Bedford pub in Balham with local singer-songwriter Charlie Wallis.

Other radio and live appearances followed, including two live acoustic spots on Radio London, The Hard Rock Cafe, and support slots for The Rolling Stones, Amy Winehouse and KT Tunstall.

Nutini became known for singing with his eyes closed during his entire performances.