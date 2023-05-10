Parks around Belfast set to come alive with the sound of music

Music in the Parks will feature a range of live music in the city parks from May to the end of September including African drumming sessions.

A free fun day at Botanic Gardens on Saturday May 13 will feature Bollywood dancing.

Parks around Belfast are set to come alive with the sound of music over the summer months.

Visitors will be able to enjoy live performances in various locations around the city from May to September as part of Belfast City Council’s ‘Music in the Parks’ programme.

Modern country, folk, jazz, trad, brass band and African drumming sessions will be among the genres on Friday and Sunday afternoons.

It kicks off this Friday May, 12 with a set by the String Ninjas in Botanic Gardens from 1pm to 3pm.

A free fun day will get underway in the city centre park on Saturday with Bollywood dancing, games, arts, crafts and more on offer from 1pm to 4pm in support of one of the Lord Mayor’s charities – Belfast Asian Women’s Academy.

A week later Chris Dawson will perform at CS Lewis Square (Friday May, 19) and Winnie Ama and the Band will be at Ormeau Park on Sunday May, 28.

Meanwhile a packed June schedule will see artists from Northern Ireland Bands’ Association perform at Ormeau Park (Sunday June, 4) and the Duffy Family Band will be at Falls Park on Sunday June 11.

Donna Nakumsa, African Drumming Circle will be performing in Alexandra Park on Friday June 16.

Jackie Rainey will be at CS Lewis Square on Friday June, 23 and Wookalily will be in Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park on Friday June, 30.

A grand finale concert will bring the programme to a close at City Hall on Saturday September, 30.

Further information about other acts and venues can be found on the council’s website.