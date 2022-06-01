Party for Marty – artists to come together for special gig to celebrate the life of one of Belfast’s best-loved musicians

A host of Northern Irish bands and artists are to stage a gig to celebrate the life and legacy of Belfast singer Marty Lundy, who passed away two years ago.

Billed as The Marty Party, the commemorative concert will take place at the Belfast Empire Music Hall on Wednesday, June 8 at 7.30pm.

Among the acts set to play are Marty’s old band Katmandu, The Adventures, The 4 of Us and Ken Haddock with more names to be announced.

Marty, who was the frontman of Katmandu and a much-respected singer, died in April 2020. He was 68 years old.

At the time of his death hundreds of tributes poured in for him with Hothouse Flowers’ Liam O Maonlai describing him as "great", while U105 Radio DJ Johnny Hero said he was a “genius”.

The celebratory gig was announced on the Empire’s website in a post that said: “So it’s finally happening.

“The long awaited and eagerly anticipated salute to the much missed and loved musician’s musician, Marty Lundy. The guy they all wanted to see – and work with.

“Spanning a musical adventure of 60 years, Marty met and worked with the cream of local, national and international artists and players.

“Tributes over many years – too many to list – include the renowned Hot Press magazine, which described Marty as ‘enigmatic and enduring’.

“Don’t miss this evening for our friend, your friend, Marty Lundy, artist, entertainer and musician.”

The post ended with the words: “Don’t be sad he’s gone, be glad he happened.”

Marty was a legend on the local music scene, having formed a number of bands in the 1970s before setting up the popular New Wave band Katmandu.

Influenced by artists like David Bowie and Roxy Music, the group consisted of guitarist Iggy Ward, drummer Peter McKinney and bass player Trevor Hutchinson, who went on to carve out successful careers in the music industry, playing and recording with the likes of Van Morrison, The Waterboys and The 4 of Us.

Another key member of Katmandu, Pat 'Fitzy' Fitzpatrick, who joined Dublin group Aslan, died four years ago.

After Katmandu officially split up, Marty and other band members met up regularly for reunion gigs, the last of which were in 2019 at the Empire and the Botanic Inn.

Tickets for The Marty Party costs £20.