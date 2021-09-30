Paul Weller ‘devastated’ at having to cancel upcoming Belfast gig

Paul Weller has cancelled his upcoming Belfast show as a result of the ongoing Covid restrictions around live music.

The Modfather, who was due to play the Ulster Hall on November 9, said he was “devastated” at having to pull the plug on his sold-out Belfast, Dublin and Galway gigs.

The former frontman of The Jam and The Style Council, whose career has spanned almost 50 years, said he was working on rearranging alternative dates for 2022

In a statement posted on Twitter, Weller said: “It is with regret that we have to announce that the 2021 planned shows in Ireland (Northern Ireland and ROI) will sadly be cancelled.

“This is due to the current guidelines regarding the Covid pandemic.

“We are devastated that the shows can’t happen this year and are working on an alternative plan for 2022 that we will share with you as soon as we can.

“For any ticket refunds, please go back to your original point of purchase.”

As the moment, current guidelines mean that concerts can take place indoors as long as they are seated.

Weller’s latest album Fat Pop – his 16th solo album – went straight to number one in the album charts when it was released earlier this year. The chart-topper gave him his sixth solo album and his second number one album in 12 months, following the success of On Sunset in 2020.