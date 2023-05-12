Peppa Pig makes surprise Eurovision appearance leading conga line

The animated preschooler was among the guest stars during the second semi-final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Thursday.

While Britain’s Got Talent star Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina were preparing to announce the results, Peppa Pig invaded the stage leading a conga line.

The line made its way through the audience to the sound of Do The Conga by Black Lace.

The BBC’s official Twitter account for the contest said: “Sorry folks, you cannot vote for Peppa Pig.”

Commentator Rylan Clark joked the character had “taken over” his dressing room before the broadcast.

“My dressing room was removed today – it used to say Rylan and now says Peppa Pig,” he said.

Peppa Pig joins Father Christmas, The Wombles and Moominpappa as fictional characters to appear at Eurovision in a non-competing capacity

The show first aired in 2004 on Channel 5 Milkshake and Nick Jr, and has since become available in more than 180 territories.