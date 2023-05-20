Pete Brown, co-writer of Cream hit Sunshine Of Your Love, dies aged 82

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote Sunshine Of Your Love and White Room for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died at the age of 82.

Brown died of cancer late on Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A London-based poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group’s song I Feel Fine, and formed a song-writing partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.