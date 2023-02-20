Pete Doherty announces Limelight gig as he makes a return to Belfast

Rocker Pete Doherty has announced he will play Belfast’s Limelight as he embarks on his first solo acoustic tour in ten years.

The former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman will take to the nightclub’s stage for a gig on April 13, in what has been described as “an unforgettable ride into his strange and fascinating world.”

The rock star’s gig marks a return to Northern Ireland for Doherty after growing up and attending school in Belfast.

The singer moved to Northern Ireland when he was three years old when his father — also called Peter — was stationed here during the Troubles.

He has previously recalled his family’s time stationed in Belfast in the early ’80s as the first strong memory he has “of living anywhere.”

“Belfast was one of the few times during my childhood when we didn’t live on a barracks,” he said last year.

In his memoir, ‘A Likely Lad’ Doherty also revealed his sister AmyJo had life-saving surgery carried out at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

His performance in The Limelight is set to include tracks from his time in both The Libertines and Babyshambles, as well as his own material as a solo artist.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10am from ticketmaster.ie.