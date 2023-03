Peter Cunnah: Touring with Take That, former band mate Brian Cox... and why things can only get better

His famous hit found renewed popularity during the Clap for Carers. The D:ream star talks to Claire O'Boyle about pop, politics and being a proud parent

Peter Cunnah on tour with D:ream in Australia in 1995

By Claire O'Boyle Tue 16 Jun 2020 at 07:52