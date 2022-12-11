Peter Kay: Extra Belfast and Dublin dates for comedian go on sale on Sunday morning

Fans of Peter Kay have had an early start on Sunday as many are eagerly awaiting the imminent sale of new Belfast and Dublin tour dates the comedian announced during the week.

On Thursday evening there was a rush of excitement when the funnyman took to BBC Radio 2 to confirm the news of additional shows in 2025.

The comedian is currently in the midst of his sell-out first stand-up tour in 12 years.

The new date for Kay’s sell-out show will take place in the city on August 9, 2025 with tickets on sale from 10am and expected to once again be snapped up in record time.

A new Dublin show will also take place on July 12, 2025.

The comedian was moved to tears on the opening night of his first live comedy tour in 12 years last Friday.

It was the long-anticipated first gig in a lengthy arena tour spanning December to late 2023 and now beyond.

Kay announced the extra shows on Sara Cox's BBC Radio 2 drivetime show on Thursday.

He said: "First of all, I want to say thanks to everyone who's bought tickets to my tour and I really do appreciate it.

"And we've finally managed to book some more extra dates.”

Kay said reaction to news of his tour had been "absolutely joyous" and described the first shows as "brilliant".

He said: "It's been amazing and people deserve a bit of joy."

He reminded people that he had kept price in mind.

"Don't forget they start at 35 quid," he said. "I've done them cheap for the whole cost-of-living thing. So that's £35 at 2010's prices."

This is the comedian’s first live tour since 2010, when he scored the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people.

He returned to the stage in August 2021 for two special charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a then 20-year-old with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

There was also a brief return in January 2021 when he appeared on BBC Radio 2 to chat to Cat Deeley – who was filling in after Graham Norton left the station – about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.

He also made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018.

Kay previously expressed deep regret at having to cancel his 2017 tour due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first," he said at that time.

Tickets for the Belfast and Dublin shows are available on ticketmaster.ie from 10am.