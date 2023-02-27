Philomena Begley honoured by home county

Philomena Begley and niece, Andrea Begley, Winner of The Voice UK in 2013

Philomena Begley and family at the civic honours reception held by Mid Ulster District Council

Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Councillor Córa Corry presents Philomena Begley with council honours at a reception in the Burnavon theatre, Cookstown

Country singing star Philomena Begley has been honoured in her home county of Tyrone as she celebrates 60 years in the music business.

Mid Ulster District Council presented the Pomeroy-born singer with the council’s top honour at a civic reception on Saturday night.

Philomena Begley and family at the civic honours reception held by Mid Ulster District Council

Begley, who turned 80 last year, is one of the biggest selling country musicians worldwide, and continues to perform live to fans across the island and beyond.

She began touring dance halls with the Old Cross Ceili Band and by 1978 was touring the US.

Presenting the ‘queen of country’ with her award just before her sell-out performance in the Burnavon Theatre, in Cookstown, Council Chair, Councillor Córa Corry said the honour was in recognition of her outstanding career in the industry, but also for bringing so much happiness to audiences during her six decades of music.

“The people of Tyrone and Mid Ulster are immensely proud of what Philomena has achieved,” said Cllr Corry.

“She has been an exemplary ambassador for the district and a role model for a new generation of young entertainers, particularly young women. This reception not only recognises Philomena’s long and successful career but is also our way of saying thank you for giving such happiness to audiences at home and abroad for the past sixty years.”

Ms Begley was accompanied at the reception by her family, including fellow singer and niece Andrea Begley, a former winner of ITV’s The Voice.