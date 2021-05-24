Piers Morgan offers to bury hatchet with Van Morrison over Irish coffees in Belfast

Piers Morgan has invited singer Sir Van Morrison to an Irish Coffee peace summit in Belfast in a bid to end their ‘feud’.

The former Good Morning Britain host extended an olive branch to the blues legend in his weekly Mail on Sunday column.

Referring to the fact he has enjoyed feuding with the likes of Jeremy Clarkson, Hugh Grant and Steve Coogan, Morgan revealed that he has now “got a beef with Van Morrison” and it is “killing” him.

“I’m a huge fan of Ireland’s greatest singer-songwriter, notwithstanding his recent daft outburst when he said scientists have invented ‘crooked facts’ about Covid-19 to ‘enslave the population’,” he added.

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter, who has been making music for over half a century, found himself at the centre of controversy during the pandemic over a series of anti-lockdown tunes and statements.

Last August, Morrison urged people to “fight the pseudoscience” around Covid-19. A month later he released a trio of tracks at two-week intervals — Born To Be Free, As I Walked Out, and No More Lockdown — containing contentious lyrics, including: “No more government overreach/No more fascist bullies/Disturbing our peace”.

In an interview earlier this month with GQ magazine, Morrison recalled a previous encounter with the journalist: “I remember going to the GQ Awards one year, and I didn’t know what to make of it because Piers Morgan was glaring at me all night and then he wrote something [saying] that I was glaring at him.

Glare: Sir Van Morrison accused Piers Morgan of staring at him at an awards event. Credit: Yui Mok

"He’s an advocate for freedom of speech, but he’s obviously not very accepting of mine. I certainly wasn’t scared of him, but I thought it was quite amusing.”

In response to what he called an “unfortunate misunderstanding”, Morgan wrote: “I had no idea what he was talking about, until I found this 2014 diary entry from the night: ‘Van Morrison, whose face doesn’t move from a permanent sullen scowl, made the best speech.

"Very short, ending with, ‘I don’t often come out of my shell like this, and now I’m going straight back into it again.’

“Nothing there reflects Morrison’s very negative memory; yes, I noted his trademark curmudgeonly demeanour, but I didn’t menacingly stare him out like Don Corleone, and in fact, far from disliking his speech, I complimented him on it.”

The former Daily Mirror editor added: “I buried the hatchet with Clarkson over a gallon of alcohol in my local pub. (With Grant and Coogan, I’d rather bury it over their supercilious skulls.)

“But Morrison’s now teetotal, so maybe we could do a virgin Irish coffee peace summit in his native Belfast or something.

“Call me, Van – I promise not to glare.”

Morgan left ITV’s morning programme in March following the controversy over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex. The 56-year-old repeatedly claimed he did not believe Meghan after she told Oprah Winfrey she was ignored when raising concerns about her mental health.

Earlier this year, Sir Van signalled his intention to challenge the Stormont Executive in court over its “blanket ban” on live music in licensed venues arising from Covid-19 restrictions.

Knighted in 2016 for his musical achievements and services to tourism and charitable causes in Northern Ireland, Sir Van’s output shows no sign of slowing down — he released his 42nd record this month.