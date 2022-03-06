Pitch perfect: Pupils hit right note to scoop BBC NI School Soloist of Year titles

Three talented singers enjoyed a pitch perfect competition after being named as BBC Northern Ireland School Soloists of the Year.

Tom Johnston from Macosquin PS in Coleraine picked up the title in the Primary final, Sophie Lennon from Sacred Heart Grammar in Newry won the Junior final and Eva Rowan of St Patrick’s Grammar in Downpatrick was named as the winner in the Senior final.

The trio’s performances hit the right note with judges Sheelagh Greer, Alan Leech and Sarah Richmond, who were highly impressed during the recording at BBC’s Blackstaff Studios in Belfast.

Tom sang Electricity from Billy Elliot The Musical and I Just Can’t Wait To Be King from The Lion King.

Sophie performed Don’t Rain On My Parade and For Good.

Eva chose No One Is Alone and Taylor The Latte Boy.

Other pupils competing in the finals were Holly Mountstephens from Dromore Central Primary; Francesca Kelly from Oliver Plunkett Primary, Londonderry; Niamh Noade from St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook; Phoebe McIvor from Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt; Sarah Hoben, Our Lady’s Grammar School, Newry; Amy Ford, Dunclug College, Ballymena; and Cara Keavaney, Assumption Grammar School, Ballynahinch.

The final, presented by Connor Phillips, was broadcast yesterday evening on BBC One.