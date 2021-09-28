Police investigating three reports of sexual assault at Belsonic festival

Police have confirmed they are investigating three reports of serious sexual assault in relation to the Belsonic music festival.

Saturday night’s sold-out Belsonic event at Belfast’s Ormeau Park was headlined by American DJ Marc Kitchen, known by his initials MK, and was thought to be attended by nearly 20,000 people.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said yesterday: “Police are currently investigating three reports of serious sexual assault in relation to Belsonic. There are no further details to share at this time.”

A Belsonic spokesperson said: “We will do all we can to assist the PSNI with their enquiries.”

The news came after the PSNI said they were appealing for information following an initial report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl at Belsonic on Saturday.

It is not clear if the three reports are linked.

Speaking on Sunday, a spokesperson for the PSNI said the assault in the Ormeau area of Belfast took place at around 10.30pm on Saturday, close to a fast-food van. “The girl was sexually assaulted by an unknown male, who is described as being around 17 years old, with dark-blonde wavy hair,” stated the PSNI.

“He is thought to be approximately 5ft 8ins in height and of slim build.

“We are very grateful to two girls who came to the assistance of the victim, and would ask them to get in touch as we believe they can assist with our enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 125 of 26/09/21.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw urged anyone with any information to contact the police.

“These incidents will cause significant concern, particularly after what has already been a particularly tough 18 months for younger people,” she added.

Meanwhile, a further investigation has been launched after a teenage girl was reported to have been sexually assaulted at north Belfast’s Shorefest Festival on Friday. The incident occurred around 7.30pm in the Saint Vincent Street area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of sexual assault on a female on Friday, September 25, at around 7.30pm.

“Police attended the scene off St Vincent Street, Belfast, and enquiries are continuing.”