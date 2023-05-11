Popular 80s music festival set for Bangor cancelled due to ‘logistics’

A popular 80s music event has been cancelled in Northern Ireland this year, due to “logistical issues”.

The Lets Rock festival is a travelling retro concert, with dates set for locations throughout the UK in 2023, including Leeds, Southampton and just outside Edinburgh.

However, the Northern Ireland leg of the tour has been cancelled for this summer, with a statement from organisers reading: “We were all looking forward to Lets Rock Northern Ireland, but unfortunately this event cannot go ahead as planned.

“Due to logistical issues beyond our control, we sadly have to cancel this event.

“All customers will receive a full face value refund from the vendor where you purchased your tickets, details will be emailed to the address you registered when buying your tickets.”

Last year's Lets Rock festival proved a hit in Bangor’s Ward Park, with a 12,000-strong crowd dancing and singing along to classic performances from Adam Ant, Belinda Carlisle Wet Wet Wet, T’Pau, Sister Sledge and many more.

Soft Cell and The Boomtown Rats were amongst some of the 80s acts due to perform in a few months’ time at the same site.

Derry rock band The Undertones, who were also announced to play at this year’s Co Down event, posted to social media on Thursday, writing: “Hang on.....now. bit of bad news. Lets Rock Bangor has been cancelled...sorry about that, its out of our control.”

Vintage music fans have expressed their disappointment online, with one user calling on Ards and North Down Borough Council to help put on a local show as a replacement.

"Why don’t we just do it ourselves?” he commented.

“We have loads of great musicians, bands [and] DJs who Rock Northern Ireland every week.

“The profits from the ticket sales will stay in local businesses.”

Another woman said: “Totally disappointed it was cancelled for Bangor. Last year was brilliant.. Place was buzzing. Big big let down for all ticket holders.”