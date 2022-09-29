Popular Belfast city centre cultural space to close until November
A popular Belfast city centre cultural space is to close until mid-November from Friday, as the council confirmed “internal improvement works” are taking place.
The 2 Royal Avenue building – which was previously the home of a Tesco store and is a listed property – was bought by Belfast City Council in October last year.
It has since become a cultural mecca, hosting gigs and art exhibitions and includes plant life and bespoke artworks. It also houses a café.
In a statement on social media, the council wrote: “Our 2 Royal Avenue venue will close tomorrow for internal improvement works.
“Look out for a revamped café with a wider selection of food & drinks when its reopens in mid-November.
“We're also enhancing the popular space to make it more accessible & comfortable for visitors.”
