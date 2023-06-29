Popular comedian Jack Whitehall to perform in Belfast

Popular English comedian Jack Whitehall is coming to Belfast’s SSE Arena in October with his ‘Settle Down’ tour.

He has previously sold out venues on two earlier tours: Jack Whitehall Gets Around (2014) and Jack Whitehall: At Large (2017), which was also released on Netflix.

Mr Whitehall said: “So far it’s been incredible playing to some of the best crowds I’ve ever performed in front of.

There were a few places we weren’t able to slot in to the summer so really excited to be able to add some additional dates in the Autumn.”

Read more Trailer released for new Liam Neeson action film ‘Retribution’

On television, Mr Whitehall is widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father, which released its fifth season last year.

He has also starred in Good Omens opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen for Amazon and Bounty Hunters opposite Rosie Perez for Sky Television.

His other television credits include: Decline & Fall (BBC), Fresh Meat (C4) and Bad Education (BBC), which recently released its fourth series earlier this year, Jack served as an Executive Producer on the series.

He has also just finished filming the second season of the Apple TV+ hit comedy series, The Afterparty opposite Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Chao and Sam Richardson, which will be released in 2023.

Whitehall will also be performing in Dublin on October 7. Tickets for the 14+ show go on sale on 3 July at 10am.