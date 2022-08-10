Portaferry singer Ryan McMullan cancelling tour after revealing he has been struggling with his mental health

Accomplished Portaferry singer Ryan McMullan has announced he is cancelling his Redesign Tour, citing his struggle with mental health.

The singer-songwriter had been due to play a range of dates across Europe and the USA over the next few months.

In a social media post, McMullan confirmed he will still play his headline Custom House Square gig in Belfast later this month and said his Derry concert at the Millennium Forum in November will also take place.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that, with the exception to the Belfast show and the Derry show, I have decided to cancel the Redesign Tour,” he wrote.

“I’m heartbroken to have to do this, especially with the release of my debut album, but the truth is I've been struggling a lot lately with my mental health, and after speaking to professionals and my incredibly supportive team, I have decided that the best thing for me to do right now is to take a step back from touring.

“Your support over these past years has been so incredible. You deserve nothing short of me at my very best and to do this tour right now would be less than that.

“The album is still on schedule to be released August 26. Please pre save or pre order it if you haven’t yet so that when I’m feeling healthier, we can all sing it together in a city near you.

“Thank you for being here, Ryan.”

Earlier this year, the singer revealed how he struggled with his mental health over the Covid pandemic, pointing to the “burden” of not being able to perform or tour caused him.

In the past year he has played two sold out Ormeau Park, Belsonic shows alongside Dermot Kennedy, two nights at the Waterfront Hall and completed a sell-out Irish Tour.

Speaking about the darker times during Covid, he said: “Initially I thought it was going to be a wee three-month holiday, then it became six months and that was enough, but then it got pushed back for another year.

“That’s when things got really low for me, around January 2021. It just became a real burden. I felt confined creatively. I was a prisoner in my house, a lovely house with my family there too, but still, it was confinement and I felt stuck there.

“Things got pretty dark and there are a few songs on the album that let people into that. It was definitely a tough spell but ultimately, and I was quite surprised at this, there were as many pros as there were cons.”

McMullan’s upcoming album Redesign will be released on August 26.