Posthumous Coolio album set to be released

A new Coolio album is set to be released this year.

The Grammy winner was working on the music in the days before he died aged 59 in September 2022.

Long Live Coolio will be the first posthumous studio album from the Gangsta’s Paradise star.

The first single, TAG You It, was released on Friday morning and features Too Short and DJ Wino.

The raunchy single’s video — which begins with Coolio and Too Short in a boxing ring as various women gyrate — marks the last piece of visual content Coolio appeared in before his death.

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for Gangsta’s Paradise, the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film Dangerous Minds which sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song Pastime Paradise and was played constantly on MTV.

His career album sales totalled 4.8 million, with 978 million on-demand streams of his songs, according to Luminate.

He was nominated for six Grammys.

He starred in a reality show about parenting called Coolio’s Rules, provided a voice for an episode of the animated show Gravity Falls and performed the theme music for the Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan And Kel.