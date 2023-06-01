Preparations underway for AVA 2023 as it branches out with hip hop

Preparations are under way for Northern Ireland’s leading outdoor electronic music festival once again.

This year's 9th annual AVA Festival promises to bring together a mighty plethora of talent across the first weekend in June.

This year the event’s organisers are debuting a new Pump House stage, an impressive stage that allows visitors to truly embrace the music at the festival.

The pumphouse will be a new enclosed warehouse area with an emphasis on audio-visual production provided by Visual Spectrum.

The event’s main organiser, Sarah says this year’s AVA will be a festival everyone can enjoy.

"We are an electronic music festival and this year we have broadened it out - hip hop as well.

“So we cater for a lot of music styles but also for someone that isn’t interested in that music there is also like the atmosphere, the crowd and the energy.

"Obviously we have the sunshine and the beautiful site so it’s also just a really good fun festival. I would recommend it to anyone who enjoys festivals and wants to get out and have fun.”

She feels there are a few acts that will really impress the crowd over the weekend.

“Some of the things I’m looking forward to are Overmono playing our new stage, the Pump House. I’m really excited for that and Or:la and Sally C closing on the Saturday and Peggy Gou close on the Friday,” she said.

AVA supports local artists with a platform along with some of the world’s most celebrated musicians, Sarah feels that the festival truly celebrates the talent Belfast has to offer.

“I think because we support so many artists from Belfast lots of people have followed them over the years and they come to see those artists every year.

"Obviously people are coming to see the headliners like Central Cee and Peggy Gou but I think a lot of people come for the Belfast artists,” she added.

The AVA Festival will be running tomorrow (Friday 2 June) and Saturday 3 June from 1-11pm.

There will also be a range of after parties happening across Belfast city centre to celebrate the festival.