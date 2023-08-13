Proclaimers cancel Belfast headline show

Craig and Charlie Reid of The Proclaimers in a studio shoot in Leith on February 26 2022. Photo by Murdo MacLeod.

The Proclaimers have cancelled their Belfast gig, along with other other UK tour dates scheduled in August and September.

Wednesday’s Custom House Square concert was due to be their biggest concert in Belfast yet.

In a press release on the band’s website, it was revealed that singer Charlie Reid is suffering with voice loss linked to a perforated ear drum and was forced to cancel the gig.

Speaking about the cancellation, Charlie Reid said: “I’m very sorry that I can’t play these shows and thank everyone for all the fantastic support over this tour.”

Among the other shows cancelled was a Swansea Arena performance, along with appearances at festivals in Birmingham and Somerset.

Twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid arrived on the scene 34 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story. Since then, the ‘I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ hit-makers have enjoyed huge success across the globe.

It was the aforementioned song’s use in the movie, Benny & Joon, which earned the pair international recognition and a Top 10 hit in the US in 1993.

The pair have enjoyed Gold and Platinum singles and albums in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. They have also inspired a musical, the play and film Sunshine on Leith. The movie was the fifth highest grossing Independent UK film of 2013. The musical had its fourth UK run from April to June in 2018 with its biggest production to date by West Yorkshire Playhouse.

The Proclaimers released their twelfth studio album ‘Dentures Out’ in September 2022. The concerts cancelled were part of the Dentures Out tour, which has seen The Proclaimers play 96 shows so far.