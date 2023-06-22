PSNI issue advice ahead of Belsonic concerts

The PSNI have issued advice ahead of a series of concerts this weekend in Ormeau Park.

Festival Belsonic will be hosting Lizzo, Sam Fender and Ben Nicky.

Chief Inspector Mark Roberts has urged revellers to organise travel in advice, and to enjoy the show responsibily.

He added that police have been working with the event organisers and other agencies too ensure the festival runs smoothly for everyone.

“We are asking those who plan to attend the shows to plan their journey to and from the concert in advance.

He noted that festival organisers have appled for series of road closure orders which will see Annadale Embankment from the Ormeau Road junction through to the Ravenhill Road junction closed between 4pm and approximately midnight.

"The road will remain closed for a period after the concert, and we would ask you to bear this in mind if you are arranging a safe collection location with friends or relatives.

"If you are planning on driving to the event, please park your vehicle legally and ensure that it is not causing an obstruction to road users, pedestrians or local residents.

“While I appreciate many of those attending will be taking photos and videos and using social media, please ensure your mobile phone is fully charged, or you have a portable charger – especially if you need to contact friends or those collecting you at the end of the concert!”

He also reminded concert goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert.

"We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons.

"Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening, speak with event staff or the police."