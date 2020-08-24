Public helped me overcome lyrics pain, reveals Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody has told how collaborating with fans over social media helped him overcome his decade-long struggle with lyric-writing.

The Northern Irish singer (44) hosted songwriting sessions with fans each Saturday on Instagram Live during the first months of lockdown.

The result of those meetings, which sometimes featured as many as 5,000 fans, has now been released as The Fireside Sessions, with proceeds going to the Trussell Trust anti-poverty charity.

Lightbody said: "Over the last 10 years the biggest pain in the a*** for me has been writing the lyrics. For whatever reason, I just take it more seriously these days than I used to.

"I want to get it perfect even when it is impossible.

"There was still a lot of piecing together to do here, but even just those fragments do really help speed the process along.

"It's really fun for me. I didn't know it would be this much fun.

"It feels like the complete opposite way to how I would normally work. This way feels like I'm doing it in reverse."

Lightbody said the lyrics are the foundation of songs rather than "the icing on the cake".

The Fireside Sessions by Snow Patrol And The Saturday Songwriters is out now.