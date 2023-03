Q Radio DJ Ibe Sesay on overcoming his stammer and why he wants to inspire others

The Q Radio DJ talks to Claire O’Boyle about overcoming a serious stutter and how he was shocked at the negative online reaction to the Black Lives Matter protest in Belfast earlier this year

Radio Presenter Ibe Sesay pictured at home. Photo by Stephen Hamilton

Claire O’Boyle Sat 28 Nov 2020 at 08:00