Raise a glass for big Jack: Gary Lightbody in tribute after father's passing

Gary Lightbody has paid tribute to his father, Jack, who passed away over the Christmas period.

Jack Lightbody had been battling dementia, which the Snow Patrol frontman previously described as being at an advanced stage.

In a moving social media post, Gary shared family pictures of his father and penned a touching message to the late Bangor man.

"Just before Christmas my dad, Jack Lightbody, passed away," he wrote on Instagram.

"We had his funeral on Christmas Eve with family and close friends. I’m not posting about it to make anyone sad and that’s why I waited until after Christmas to say anything at all I just wanted to pay tribute to the man that taught me and gave me so much."

The 43-year-old hailed his mother Lynne as a "titan" in caring for her husband.

"My mum Lynne looked after him in his illness for years and her strength in all this has been a mighty thing to behold," he added.

"Also my mum, my sister Sarah (who is also a titan) and my awesome niece honey and myself would like to say a massive thank you to the staff at Oakmont Care Home for their wonderful care of him over the last eight months."

He added: "If anyone met my dad at a [Snow Patrol] gig or feels like they know him through the songs I wrote about him (Soon, I Think Of Home, Lifening) then, if you like, please raise a glass to him the next time you have a wee drink and say 'cheers big Jack'. He would‘ve liked that.

"I don’t know what life looks like without him, I can’t even comprehend it, but he’ll be in my heart and all my family’s hearts for the rest of our lives.

"I love you dad. There were none like you. Your son, gary.x"

Gary has previously spoken about his fears of developing dementia like his dad.

The rock star said that he has forgot the lyrics to his own songs when performing on stage with his bandmates.

In an interview with The Sun the Bangor rock star said that he completes daily brain and memory exercises in hopes of staving off the memory-loss disease.

“I’m sure that it will run to me and that’s why I’m trying to get on top of it in my 40s, rather than leave it any later," he said.

“Hopefully I’ve got a few years yet before that affects me. Memory is close to my heart and on my mind. I’ve been trying to do memory exercises."

He explained the techniques he has been trying to improve his memory.

“The past few days I’ve been learning all the UN countries in the world and their capitals. I set myself little tasks like that," Lightbody said.

“I hope at some point that will connect tissue when I’m on stage. Something disconnects me from the lyrics when I’m there.

“When I ask myself what the next line is on stage, I immediately forget it. I wrote them and I’ve sung them hundreds of times but the slight uncertainty f***s me up every time.”