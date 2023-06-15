Rammstein: NI fan claims she was ‘groomed for sex’ by metal band frontman

German police have launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations against the frontman of metal band Rammstein, Till Lindemann.

A number of women have alleged they were recruited for sex at concerts including a fan from Ballymena.

Shelby Lynn previously told BBC News that she believed her drink had been spiked and that she had been "groomed for sex".

Lindemann (60) has denied the allegations, with his lawyers insisting the claims are "without exception untrue".

A spokeswoman for the Berlin public prosecution's office said in a statement: "Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann on allegations relating to sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics."

According to AFP news agency, prosecutors opened the probe "on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties" referring to people not directly involved in the alleged incidents.

Ms Lynn first shared her account on social media last month and later claimed there was an "organised system of funnelling girls".

The 24-year-old alleges she was ushered into a small room at a show in Lithuania, but left when Mr Lindemann arrived because due to her suspicions that it was "a sex thing".

Her claims resulted in a wave of other sexual misconduct allegations with other women suspecting they were hand picked on social media by a Russian woman believed to have been a "recruiter" for Mr Lindemann.

They were then invited to parties before and after the show.

A spokesman for the German industrial metal group formed in 1993 said it is was conducting an internal investigation into the claims and interviewing staff and crew as part of that process.

Fans were left disappointed after the band axed their Belfast gig in March 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The group is known for its theatrical performances and controversial lyrics with recent albums reaching the top three in the UK album chart.