Rapper Slowthai appears in court charged with rape

Slowthai is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15 (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

British rapper Slowthai has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, was bailed at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Frampton will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15, a court official told the PA news agency after the hearing.

The rapper was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019.

He has won gongs at the NME Awards and UK Music Video Awards.