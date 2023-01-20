Rare John Lennon vinyl being raffled by Belfast music centre to raise money for writing bursary

The rare 12” vinyl record currently being auctioned off

A Belfast music centre is currently raffling off an extremely rare John Lennon vinyl gifted to them by his son in order to raise funds for a writing bursary aimed at women and non-binary people.

In December 2020, the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter was gifted one of only fifty limited edition acetates, hand-cut at Abbey Road Studios, of the 2020 Ultimate Mix of Happy Xmas (War Is Over) by John Lennon & Yoko Ono.

The famous song was first released over fifty years ago in December 1971.

The gift came from Lennon and Ono’s only child Sean Ono Lennon, who asked the charity ‘to sell, auction, raise money to help your charity or to fund your Christmas party’.

The signed letter accompanying the vinyl from Sean Ono Lennon

The music centre then decided that the most fitting way to honour this incredible gift was “to reinvest it in a programme of support for emerging talents.”

“We are incredibly grateful and excited to make available to the public a piece of iconic music history," said Charlene Hegarty,- the charity’s Talent Development Manager.

“The best part about it is that every single person who enters the raffle to win the collectible vinyl will be doing their part to support future creative generations - which cuts to the core of what Oh Yeah is all about.”

The auction is attempting to raise £5,000 and is running until January 25, so keen bidders only have a few days left to place their bid for a piece of music history.

The Oh Yeah Music Centre has said 100% of the proceeds from the raffle will go towards funding the 'The Carol Clerk Bursary' in partnership with Dig With It Magazine.

"By entering the raffle to win this extremely rare and collectible item you are also contributing to the future of representative music journalism in Northern Ireland for female and non-binary writers” they said.

The 'Carol Clerk Bursary' is named in honour of a trailblazing music writer from Belfast, who authored books on The Pogues, The Damned and Ozzy Osbourne. She also knew Yoko Ono personally.

Carol died of cancer in 2010 aged just 55, however the bursary was given the blessing of her daughter.

The raffle, which can be entered as many times as you wish, can be found here.