Razorlight’s Johnny Borrell: How my time living in NI as a teen helped me to kick heroin

The rocker was hooked on the drug before going cold turkey when he was seeing an ex-girlfriend who lived in Donaghadee.

Borrell (42) explained: "I'd done three years on heroin by the time I was 19. If you're anyone who has ever done heroin, for at least a year or two years after you quit it, you can get it like 'that'.

"It may not be in the shops, but every street that you walk down, there's someone that you know you can get it from.

"I went to Belfast actually when I was cleaning up, because it was the only place where I was too scared to go up to people to try to score.

"It was purely by chance, I was going out with a girl who lived in Donaghadee up on the coast. I went up there and her dad was a musician, so we went and jammed a little bit in the pubs.

"I then spoke to friends later on in life and they said, 'Do you know what, you picked the right place, because if you get it wrong in Belfast it could have bad consequences'.

"So I was lucky in that. I don't know what, but something was guiding me there."

Razorlight, best known for hits such as In The Morning and America, are set to return to Northern Ireland on April 4 to play The Telegraph Building in Belfast.

Borrell said that he has fond memories of previous trips to the city when he was living here in his late teens.

"We play in Belfast on my birthday actually. I can't remember what number bus took you from Donaghadee into town, but I tell you, sitting on that one in 1998 and my girlfriend, she had bright pink hair, she was kind of dressed like 1988 Madonna. People weren't ready for that!"

The upcoming gig will see the band perform for the first time in a decade with their original line-up after Borrell and drummer Andy Burrows reconciled their differences. A new album, Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight, is also out.

Borrell revealed in a BBC 5 Live interview: "A rock band can only be as good as its drummer and that thing can be kind of indefinable. It comes down to what each person is bringing to the song, to the recording."

The singer added: "We had everything you could possibly hope from our debut album and suddenly we're travelling around the world, playing shows and everybody's raving about it.

"It was a supercool band and you've got that real connection with your fans which was so important. And that was one of the most amazing things I ever felt in my life."

Razorlight play The Telegraph Building, Belfast, on April 4. Tickets are on sale from Ticketmaster