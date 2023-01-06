Rebekah Fitch to Jack Devlin: 12 NI musical acts set to break through in 2023

Edwin McFee selects a dozen homegrown musical artists destined to soundtrack the next 12 months

The Northern Ireland music scene is on fire. Regardless of whether it’s pop, hip-hop, dance, rock or pleasingly impossible to pigeon-hole sounds, our country has a growing stable of world-beaters and innovators who are set to be more in-demand than an air fryer. Here’s just a smattering of the finest new faces who are ready, willing and able to take over 2023 (and beyond).