Record Store Day in Northern Ireland: The vinyl countdown with Therapy?’s Michael McKeegan and BBC's Ralph McLean

Ahead of this year’s Record Store Day, Edwin McFee talks to Therapy?’s Michael McKeegan and BBC broadcaster Ralph McLean about the enduring appeal of vinyl, and also recommends the best retailers and releases to check out

On Saturday, thousands of music fans up and down the country will be bashing their alarm clock button at an ungodly hour in the morning, sliding out of bed and shambling to their nearest vinyl retailer to queue up with others (some of whom may still be clad in their Spider-Man pjs) in a bid to get their hands on some super rare albums and singles which have been released for the annual Record Store Day (RSD) which takes place this Saturday.