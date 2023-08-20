Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair support Kristin Chenoweth after mother’s death

Kristin Chenoweth has announced the death of her birth mother (Ian West/PA)

Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair were among the Hollywood stars supporting Kristin Chenoweth following the death of her “angel” birth mother.

Tony and Emmy Award winning actress Chenoweth, 55, has been open in the past about being adopted as a baby, explaining how her adoptive parents said her biological mother “gave you life, but we get to give you a life”.

In a post on Instagram, the Broadway star paid tribute to her birth mother Lynn, nicknamed Mamalynn, announcing she had died.

She said: “The angel that brought me into this world has passed.

“The ten plus years I knew her were magic. So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her.

“Those of us who knew her loved her light. Her love of music and all things artistic. An artist herself!”

Chenoweth said her biological mother and father – musician Billy Ethridge – gave her the “innate artistic ability I have today”.

She continued: “Mamalynn prayed for me every year on my birthday, hoping I was having the most perfect life, which of course, I was.

“I snuck away and prayed for her too, wishing that someday I would be allowed tell her ‘thank you’. Which I did on 12/12/12. A beautiful day!

Reese Witherspoon sent a message of support (Ian West/PA)

“We didn’t leave anything unsaid in the end.”

Chenoweth said “I will miss her till the end of my days”, adding: “But then, I will fly into the sky, where she will be waiting to greet me, and she will say, ‘start singing Babygirl!’ And I will.”

Legally Blonde actress Witherspoon, 47, who starred alongside Chenoweth in 2008 film Four Christmases, was one of the first to offer her support.

On Instagram, she wrote: “What a beautiful tribute. Sing her song, babygirl.”

Fellow Legally Blond actress Blair wrote: “Love,” with a yellow love heart to show her support.

Similarly, US filmmaker Kenny Ortega, who directed the High School Musical films, wrote: “Love, Light, and condolences to you Kristin and your siblings.”