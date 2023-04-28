Album reviews: From Jessie Ware’s That! Feels Good! to The Lottery Winners’ Anxiety Replacement Therapy

The National album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein — © Press Association Images

Punk survivors The Damned are riding the crest of a wave nearly half a century on, gigging at the top of their game and unleashing one of their best albums.

The title pays tribute to their enduring influence as a pioneering goth band and interest in psychedelia, and the 12 tracks are packed full of melodies and insistent hooks.

Darkadelic takes inspiration from two early 1980s albums – Strawberries (1982) and Phantasmagoria (1985) – when The Damned were trying to broaden their punk sound.

Wake The Dead, including a Captain Sensible guitar solo, and final track, the haunted house horror tale Roderick, are the most goth, led by Dave Vanian’s trademark rich baritone.

One of their secret weapons was always killer tunes, right from debut single New Rose in 1976, and this is packed with ones that will haunt you for weeks after hearing them.

The five-piece played most of the album on their recent tour, a bold move considering it was not yet released, and refreshing when many bands are content to just churn out the old material.

The Damned were never the most political of punk groups but Beware Of The Clown is a clear reference to a recent prime minister, Vanian warning: “He’s not so charming, the joke’s wearing thin.”

So the first UK punks to release a single, album and tour the US are also pretty much the last ones standing, and Darkadelic further enriches their storied legacy.

8/10, review by Matthew George

THE LOTTERY WINNERS – ANXIETY REPLACEMENT THERAPY

Thom Rylance, frontman of Manchester indie rockers The Lottery Winners, describes their latest album as a “self-help tape” for those struggling in life.

He’s not wrong. Anxiety Replacement Therapy tackles the big issues – austerity, mental health, personal development and of course anxiety.

On Worry, which kicks off the album in earnest, he sings of lying awake in bed watching “a smithereen of dopamine” unravelling in front of his eyes.

It’s a star-studded affair with collaborations with Boy George, Shaun Ryder and Frank Turner, whom they have been supporting on tour.

Like their previous releases, Anxiety Replacement Therapy goes for the jugular with anthemic choruses and a maximalist indie rock palate.

The Lottery Winners are not here to reinvent the wheel – the album is redolent of the lad rock of Hard-Fi and the blissed out pop of Blossoms – but these songs are delivered with enough energy and passion to make them worth your time.

6/10, review by Alex Green

THE NATIONAL – FIRST TWO PAGES OF FRANKENSTEIN

The National return with their ninth studio album, which further underlines their credentials as masters of melancholy.

Across the record, delicate piano notes are intertwined with intricate guitar riffs to build a comforting soundscape for frontman Matt Berninger’s lyrical tales of personal struggles and fractured relationships.

Heavyweight guest stars such as Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens are all on hand to help with backing vocals.

The gentle acoustic New Order T-Shirt sees Berninger recounting heartfelt memories, while Tropic Morning News explores the darkness of news bulletins.

Despite the heavy lyrical topics, the band manage to create a reassuring, comforting atmosphere.

The Alcott features Berninger and Swift vocalising over layers of haunting piano chords, with each expressing “I think I’m falling back in love with you”.

Although the album mainly focuses on distanced relationships, the tender closer Send For Me sees Berninger open himself up to intimacy, singing “Send for me whenever, wherever” to end positively.

8/10, review by Alexander Hoggard

JESSIE WARE – THAT! FEELS GOOD!

Jessie Ware’s now infamous podcast voice is back where it belongs – making gorgeous, empowering and romantic tunes.

This album is an expression of self-love and exploration drenched in ’80s vibes and gorgeous bridges.

The title track, which opens the album, offers the listener an exciting taste of what is to come.

Begin Again, with its salsa feel, and chilled-out Hello Love stop the record becoming too monotonous, and Pearls is a charming song with stunning vocals and a funky bassline.

No song on this record misses.

Ware has done it again and, if you know her for her podcasts, get to know her for her tunes. Seriously, they are bangers.

9/10, review by Imy Brighty-Potts