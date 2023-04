Stuart Bailie recalls the 1998 Belfast concert for ‘Yes’ just days before the referendum

John Hume, Bono, David Trimble and Tim Wheeler at the Waterfront Hall for the Belfast Concert For Yes Vote in May 1998. Picture: Gerry Penny/AFP via Getty Images

When we think of the ‘Yes’ gig in Belfast in 1998, we remember Bono, John Hume and David Trimble with their arms in the air, spelling out giant Y-shapes from the stage of the Waterfront Hall.