Rock star Jon Bon Jovi tweets his ‘epic’ reaction to Livin’ On A Prayer at Belfast’s Féile

American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi has taken to social media to share his reaction to the crowd singing his smash hit ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ at Belfast’s Féile an Phobail

Retweeting Féile’s video of the crowd singing the rock hit in unison, the 80s rock icon described it as “epic”.

A video posted by the festival’s organisers showed a large crowd of 10,000 young people singing along to the iconic tune.

Released in late 1986, the song gave Bon Jovi their first No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and their second consecutive No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit.

In 2013, the song was certified triple platinum for over 3 million digital downloads. The official music video reached 1 billion views on YouTube in January 2023.

The song spent two weeks at number one on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, from January 31 to February 14, 1987, and four weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, from February 14 to March 14. It also hit number four on the UK Singles Chart.

Over 10,000 people packed into Falls Park in west Belfast on Tuesday night as some of the world’s top musicians including DJ Ben Nicky thrilled the crowds in attendance at Féile an Phobail.

10,000 young people in Belfast singing Bon Jovi's Livin’ on a Prayer

Organisers of the festival highlighted the event’s ability to divert young people away from bonfires which were traditionally held in the city on August 8 to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment.

Féile director Kevin Gamble said: “Last night, over 10,000 young people were in the Falls Park for our Féile Dance Night.

“This night is a combined effort to provide a diversionary event that brings young people off our streets away from the potential of unwanted and destructive bonfires.

The tweet from Bon Jovi

“Last night the big bonfires that have been an unwanted feature in this community again didn’t happen and that is a massive success.

“In past years these unwanted bonfires have brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour to the areas in which they were held."