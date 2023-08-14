Rock star Mick Fleetwood on the ‘complete devastation’ of Maui wildfires

After hearing of the fires, Mick Fleetwood immediately chartered a plane and flew back to Hawaii with relief supplies (Yui Mok/PA)

British rock star Mick Fleetwood has described the “catastrophic” effect of wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, where he lives.

The 76-year-old said the natural disaster, which has killed dozens of people, has left “complete devastation” in the town of Lahaina as well as destroying his restaurant Fleetwood’s On Front Street.

Fleetwood, who was in LA visiting family when the fires broke out, immediately charted a plane and flew back to Hawaii bringing with him relief supplies.

He told Sky News: “These hills were ablaze and I wasn’t there.

“Selfishly I haven’t lost a family member, I didn’t lose my house. It could have happened, but it didn’t happen.

“But you immediately go ‘I’m really lucky now what the hell can I do?'”

He continued: “Over those mountains is complete devastation….The whole town of Lahaina is no more.”