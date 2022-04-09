Rocking the ballot box: Brian Smyth, Sian O’Neill and Paul Doherty entered politics through music activism

Before he became a Green Party councillor and a potential MLA, Brian Smyth was the singer with a Belfast band called Dirty Stevie. Their big moment was a single called Do You Wanna Have Sex With Me.

Even 20 years ago, this was a divisive lyric. It rhymed “vasectomy” and “sex with me”. It was passionately discussed on the local music forum. Some felt it was misogynistic. Brian argued that it could be about casual sex of any persuasion.

One female critic, unimpressed with the lumbering strut of Dirty Stevie, decided that it was “a cry for help”.

This made Brian laugh at the time and it causes him amusement now.

“We hadn’t a clue,” he says. “It was just a bit, dumb, loud, punk rock song.”

Brian came from the New Lodge. His bandmates were from Belvoir and the Castlereagh Road. They were a post-ceasefire band, loaded on optimism and washed down with a few cases of Champagne Supernova.

They released a decent album, A Beginner’s Guide to Levitation, in 2010. And then Dirty Stevie left us, with no great ceremony. Brian was working with young people in the care system and shouting the odds about his beloved Cliftonville FC.

But now he is an activist, sent into Belfast City Council by the voters. He is also looking to a seat at Stormont. He talks straight, believes in his party and swears plenty.

“I joined the Greens at 39. But I knew about ten years before that I was gonna join them at some point.”

When he’s out canvassing in East Belfast, Brian has conversations on the doorstep about early New Order albums. He loves the new role. He sees the value in transferrable skills.

“It’s about organisation and how to do build a team. And how you set goals. When I was in a band I was the de facto manager as well. It taught me how to get good people around you, who also believe in it. I have a team now of 35, 40 people. People putting up posters and knocking doors. We’re covering a huge amount of ground.

“I’ve never lost my edge. Sian (Sian Mulholland, an Alliance Party councillor) turned around to me once and went, you’re probably the most punk rock councillor in Belfast City Hall.

“But there’s an ethos in punk of DIY — doing it for yourself. Grassroots. It’s the same as politics.”

Sian Mulholland is a councillor for Ormiston, East Belfast. Her route into politics started in Rathmore Grammar, when she campaigned against the Sellafield nuclear plant that was potentially leaking contamination into the Irish Sea.

She had been inspired into action by U2 and the work of Bono’s wife, Ali Hewson.

Sian appreciates that Brian is a fellow traveller into politics.

“I’m just so thankful there’s somebody else who actually gets it. The two of us roll our eyes when the rest of them are talking about ‘these events that take over our parks’. We’re like, ‘you mean a gig?’”

Part of Sian’s connection to Belfast was the music mural at Bridge End in the east of the city.

“Remember when the Teenage Kicks mural was painted over? That reflected my culture most. I remember really vividly feeling bereft whenever that went. Because all of that representation of culture, it never counts for those that are the ‘other’.

“I didn’t come from a particularly religious background. I grew up very much integrated. I think that paved the way for me for Alliance but also there were a few strands of volunteerism. I think that was the key. And activism.”

Sian was a volunteer promoter for the gig initiative Oxjam and other organisations such as Open House. Since 2017 she has been the Youth Engagement Manager for the Oh Yeah Music Centre. She arrived at the later project via the Snow Patrol message board, another meeting place for young idealists.

“Alternative culture for me is the greater good. Be it music or politics. I decided to go ‘political’ in 2011. I saw it as an extension. I never got into politics to become an elected rep. I think some of the best politicians I know are people who’ve fallen into it, rather that people who set out to be a politician.”

There’s a similar story with Paul Doherty, the SDLP candidate for West Belfast.

He sang and played guitar with The Vals. He organised a peace festival in the area in 2008 and to his amazement, Yoko Ono sent her best wishes.

“She sent a nice message saying, you’re now part of the family of peace and love. It totally blew us away.

“It elevated what we were doing. It gave us a real purpose and drive. That was probably the origins of what I do now.

“With songwriting, there was an element where you were having some form of commentary on what was going on around you. That was the next step. From the protest song to politics. It’s good to see others following the same path.”

With the Foodstock project, Paul encourages gig-goers to bring food instead of a ticket fee.

“We’re looking out for people in our communities. There’s only so much protest you can have without trying to make real change yourself.”

Does the guitar ever look at you reproachfully, waiting to be used again?

“If I’m elected on the fifth of May, there will be a guitar sitting in a corner of an office in Stormont.”