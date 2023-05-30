Royal Blood frontman comes under fire over attitude at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Royal Blood singer Mike Kerr has come under fire for branding the crowd “pathetic” and departing the show with his middle fingers in the air after performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The British rock duo performed on the main stage of the festival in Dundee on Sunday afternoon in a slot between pop stars Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi – whose latest album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is currently in the top spot in the UK charts.

As the band came to the end of their performing slot, frontman Kerr berated the audience for their perceived lack of enthusiasm.

The 32-year-old said: “Well, I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no-one actually knows who we are.

“We’re called Royal Blood and this is rock music. Who likes rock music? Nine people, brilliant.”

Introducing drummer Ben Thatcher to the crowd, he said: “We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic. Well done, Ben.”

At one point Kerr addressed the side-of-stage camera operator asking him to clap for the duo.

He said: “Yes, even he’s clapping”, before turning to the crowd and adding: “What does that say about you?”

Kerr left the stage with his middle fingers held high in the air to the audience.

The band’s performance has been removed from the BBC’s online coverage but a video shared by The Rock Revival has gone viral on Twitter with more than 18 million views and a number of comments addressing the behaviour.

Royal Blood and the BBC have been approached for comment.