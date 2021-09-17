Ruairí Richman only finalist from NI for Vans Musicians Wanted competition

Ruairí Richman (AKA Lemonade Shoelace) is the only finalist from NI, and one of only five from across Europe, for the upcoming Vans musician’s competition.

Ruairí Richman (better known under the moniker Lemonade Shoelace) released his first single earlier this year which was written, produced and performed entirely by him.

The Co Down musician and producer was selected out of 30,000 applicants worldwide who put their names forward to be crowned winner of the competition launched by skateboarding brand, Vans.

He is also one of five finalists across Europe and one of 15 from all across the world.

The overall winner will get to open for musician YUNGBLUD in House of Vans Skatepark in London in January.

They will also get the opportunity to perform as opening act for YUNGBLUD during his 2022 tour.

There is a celebrity Judge panel that decides the winner of each continent that consists of YUNGBLUD, Julia Michaels, Denzel Curry and Sean Miyashiro, but all finalists have won a Vans gift voucher as well as various audio equipment, instruments and playlisting opportunities donated by the sponsors of the competition.

Lemonade Shoelace produced his first single in a makeshift studio in his hometown of Newcastle when he moved back home at the beginning of the pandemic after graduating from the BIMM Institute in Dublin.

His psychedelic synth-pop tune was inspired by “the sun bouncing off the Irish Sea” which he could see from his studio.

The video of the song, entitled ‘Autopilot Paradise’, was also shot around Newcastle and the County Down coastline entirely by Ruairí and some friends.

The Vans Musicians Wanted Announces Global Concert Stream, which includes a performance from Lemonade Shoelace, takes place on Wednesday 22 September, when the winner of the competition will also be announced.

The talented 23-year-old will be screening the concert stream and finals at the Ulster Sports Club on that evening from 7pm, table booking is advised for the event.

On the night there is also a raffle for a £30 Vans gift card and free tickets to a Lemonade Shoelace show in October.

You can follow @lemonade_shoelace on Instagram.