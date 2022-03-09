Ryan McMullan announces ‘dream come true’ headline show in Belfast

Aspiring young hurler turned accomplished singer-songwriter, Ryan McMullan, has spoken of his excitement after announcing a headline show in Belfast this summer.

The Portaferry man has supported the likes of Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol, Kodaline and Foy Vance,

Following a string of sold out Belfast shows, he is pleased to announce a headline Belfast show at Custom House Square on Saturday, August 27.

In the past year Ryan has played two sold out Ormeau Park, Belsonic shows alongside Dermot Kennedy, two nights at the Waterfront Hall and completed a sell-out Irish Tour.

Growing up in the seaside town of Portaferry, Co. Down - “where everybody knows your name”, he says wryly – a young Ryan abandoned his youthful passion for hurling in favour of music.

These days, he's one of the most exciting young singer-songwriters around, but was a self- confessed 'late bloomer' when it came to his musical career.

Now 32, McMullan may have spent his first few years playing catch-up, but says that “music was always going to be a part of my life.”

Having supported high-profile artists, Ryan quickly understood the assignment and has since went on to headline world tours of his own.

To top it all off Ryan is due to play his second CHSQ show in Belfast on August 27 this year.

Ryan said: “An album that was forever redesigning itself ; ‘Redesign’ finally came to be. It began as a redesign of sound and aesthetic but quickly transformed into a redesign of the mind, so to speak.

"Taking on the challenges of feeling lonely, depression and confinement due to the pandemic, birthed true moments of love, hope and joy. A therapy in itself at a time when I needed it the most.

“To play a second Custom House show on the 27th of August is a dream come true.

"Having some of my favourite artists on the bill will make it a night to remember! Let’s have a night out in ‘Belfast City’. I’ll see you soon.”