Sam Ryder: Eurovision star announces Belfast gig as new album set for release

Singer Sam Ryder, whose chart topping single ‘Space Man’ scooped him second place in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has announced he will land in Belfast for a performance during his upcoming tour.

He will perform at the Ulster Hall on March 17 2023 in what will be the opening show of his UK and Ireland tour, following it up at the 3Olympia Dublin the next day.

Earlier this year, Ryder achieved success after finishing as the runner-up in the contest to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, giving the UK its best result in more than 20 years.

The singer-songwriter, who has over 13 million TikTok followers, will make a stop in Belfast next year to promote his album ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ which is due to be released on November 18.

"This year for myself and our team has been one filled with so many blessings, opportunities and dreams coming to fruition” said the singer.

"To create a body of work throughout this time representing aspects of our journey feels like the highest honour and a beautiful way to redirect the flow of energy back to the people who are making this whirlwind possible - you.”

"Biggest thank yous, and I hope you enjoy it!"

The 14-track offering will also include his single Somebody and his collaboration with David Guetta and Sigala, Living Without You.

The singer has announced a string of tour dates for 2023 which, as well as Belfast, will see him play across the UK, including shows in London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow.

Ryder initially gained early success during the coronavirus lockdowns when he began uploading covers to TikTok and caught the attention of global stars including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.

He is signed to the Parlophone record label, part of Warner Music Group and was selected to compete for the UK in Eurovision by by the BBC and global music management company TaP Music.

Due to the on-going war in Ukraine, the UK will take over hosting duties for next year’s contest, with Belfast missing out on the short-list which includes Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.

Since his Eurovision success, Ryder has performed at a number of high-profile events including the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium over the weekend.