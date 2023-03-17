Sam Ryder greets queuing fans outside Belfast gig in Ulster Hall

The ‘Spaceman’ singer also popped into a local gym on his visit to the city.

The singer greets fans outside his sold-out Ulster Hall gig in Belfast

Eurovision singer Sam Ryder has delighted fans queuing to get into tonight’s gig in Belfast by holding an impromptu meet-and-greet outside the venue.

The 33-year-old kicks off his 2023 UK and Ireland tour with a gig at the Ulster Hall, before heading south to play Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Saturday March 18.

Ryder, who finished runner-up in last year’s Eurovision Song Contest while representing the UK, brought a smile to the faces of the fans queuing outside the venue by appearing alongside them for a meet-and-greet.

Among those queuing was South Antrim MLA Pam Cameron, who tweeted a picture of the star as he met his fans.

"This man is just the coolest guy ever! No need for @SamRyderMusic to come and greet his queuing fans but he did,” said the DUP representative.

The Essex native first rose to prominence during lockdown when his TikTok videos began to attract plaudits from the likes of Alicia Keys, David Guetta, Justin Bieber and Sia.

He has gone on to amass 13 million followers and 106m likes on the platform, making him the UK’s biggest artist on TikTok in 2021.

Ryder has experienced a meteoric rise since ‘Space Man’ launched him into the headlines last May, while he also performed the song during celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The track reached number 2 in the UK charts, becoming the highest charting UK Eurovision entry in over a quarter of a century in the process.

‘Space Man’ is now one of the biggest selling tracks of 2022 and has seen Sam Ryder quickly become a household name, but his exploits in Belfast have shown the fame has not gone to his head.

Ryder was also spotted while using the spa at a local gym in Belfast as he prepared for tonight’s gig.

Social Enterprise NI Head of Business Development Amanda Johnston was the envy of the other gym users as she snapped a selfie with the Eurovision star.

"When you go for a leisurely spa in your #SocialEnterprise gym after your morning bootcamp, where half the ladies were all bizz about going to see @SamRyderMusic tonight and low and behold who walks in,” she tweeted.

"Lovely guy. Had to make the girlies jealous with a selfie. Enjoy the concert ladies.”

Friday night’s sold-out Belfast gig is the first of 15 that Ryder will take on throughout the UK and Ireland over the next few months, with the tour finishing in June when he plays the Isle of Wight Festival.