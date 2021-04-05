Send us your lockdown music videos: Belfast Telegraph readers are showcasing their homegrown tracks

We've just added the Eerie Wigs, The Belfast Bullfrogs, Girls Rock School NI, Pheonix 23, Becky and The Keys and Keith Law

While gigs have been on hold during the pandemic, it hasn’t stopped musicians in Northern Ireland from showcasing their talent over lockdown.

From bedrooms, garden sheds and kitchens – singers, songwriters and bands have all still been laying down great tracks and recording some memorable music videos from home.

If you or your band are one of those who have released a pandemic song, or put together a music video, the Belfast Telegraph would love you to get in touch so we can showcase your lockdown music efforts and the creative talent out there in Northern Ireland.

Send us your lockdown music creations and videos to: audience@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

The Belfast Bullfrogs - Alannah

Eerie Wigs - Cigarettes For Amy

Pheonix 23 - PLease Forgive Me Facebook

Girls Rock School NI - Wild and Free

Becky and The Keys

Keith Law - Bring Him Alive

Sea Shanty: Oh Yeah Music Centre Youth Dept

Circle Of Life - Just Stage It Academy's Northern Ireland's Virtual choir.

DADBÖD - Who's Watching Ye

Sat on a Stone by Auld Gods

Irish Video Game Orchestra

Better days ahead - James McCrory

The Minnows

Upside Down

Belfast-based indie rock band The Minnows are one such example, having released their new single ‘Where Have All The Good Times Gone’ during lockdown - check it out above.

The Northern Irish outfit first came to prominence in 1991 with the release of their debut single 'Time Flies' on the famous Good Vibrations record label.

The four-piece band have just released their new album ‘Californian Poppy’ and it includes a brand-new video recorded during the pandemic.

“I think the Coronavirus has certainly given us the kick up the backside that we needed to get this album done and dusted,” said Minnows singer/songwriter Michael Rafferty.