Shane MacGowan’s wife thanks fans for support as he receives hospital care

The wife of The Pogues star Shane MacGowan has thanked well wishers for their support as the singer continues to receive hospital care.

Victoria Mary Clarke posted an image on Twitter of her smiling alongside the Irish singer as he lay in a bed dressed in a medical gown.

She previously told the Irish Sunday Mirror that MacGowan was out of the intensive care unit and was “doing well” but did not specific the health issue.

In an update posted on Monday, she tweeted: “I just wanted to thank everyone who is sending love and prayers for ⁦@ShaneMacGowan

“We really appreciate it and bless all of you and anyone anywhere who is having health challenges! ⁦@poguesofficial.”

MacGowan has used a wheelchair since 2015 after injuring himself in a fall.

From the 1980s, he lead the Irish punk band The Pogues who are best known for their hit song Fairytale Of New York which was released in 1987.

In 2018, The Pogues frontman and journalist Victoria Mary Clarke tied the knot in a small ceremony in Copenhagen in Denmark in front of guests including Johnny Depp.