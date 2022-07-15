Sharon Shannon on TradFest: ‘I’m really looking forward to playing with the big band’

As musician gears up for Belfast’s TradFest, she speaks with Aine Toner about live music and learning some new skills

From July 23-29, traditional music lovers will be tapping along to a unified beat as Tradfest gets people to their feet. Some of the best trad musicians from across these islands will be involved in a series of concerts, workshops, talks, lectures and sessions.

Sharon Shannon will be performing on July 29 in the Ulster Hall with her six-piece band. Hothouse Flowers’ frontman Liam O Maonlai will open the show, performing a rare solo set.

“You’re absolutely right and to see live audiences and people loving it so much,” she says when asked about welcoming live audiences once again.

“It’s so lovely to see smiling faces in front of us and people getting up dancing.

“It’s fantastic, and it’s always so nice to meet people after the gigs and chat to them.”

While Covid had a significant impact on the arts, Sharon used the time to get those all important household jobs done.

“I kept very busy. At the start of Covid, I stocked up on loads of paint. It was long overdue to do a facelift on the inside of the house. I spent weeks and weeks… my house is like the inside of a Mexican restaurant now, there’s loads of really vibrant colours and I learned how to do many artistic things with painting.”

Painting aside, she also learned a new musical skill, something for which she hadn’t always had patience.

“I started playing the guitar, which was a new thing for me,” she explains.

“I never managed to play anything with a plectrum before in my life. I always gave up too soon. I just liked the idea of playing the guitar but anytime I tried, I gave up.

“I got a phone call from rugby player Robbie Henshaw who’s also a musician telling me that he’d been nominated for something like the ice bucket challenge to learn a new skill in five days and post it.

“It could be anything you want, challenge yourself with something you hadn’t done before — and nominate three other people to do it. Robbie learned to play a tune on the piano. I’ve a person who lives in the house with me who plays heavy metal music on the electric guitar.

“I asked him if I could get the lend of one of his guitars for five days. I challenged myself to just learn an easy little tune on the electric guitar.

“In fact it was just such an easy little tune, and I wasn’t trying to play chords, this was playing the melody.

“I really took to it and loved it and have been playing the guitar ever since. I think some people are more suited to some instruments than others.

“Any time I tried to play any instrument you have to pluck, it didn’t work for me and I always gave up.”

The audience heading to Sharon’s TradFest performance can know she’s looking forward to playing a catalogue of her work, especially the crowd pleasing tunes. In another interview, she said that playing the fan favourites was something she thoroughly enjoyed.

“Those tunes are very easy to play. Tunes like that are a lifesaver if you have a bad show or if you have a gig that isn’t going great or if an audience is not used to you,” she says. “They’re good old reliables and they never fail to do the trick and rescue the show.

TradFest is being described as a ‘I was there’ event and the musician, known for her work with the button accordion, says it’s a ‘real honour’ to participate.

“I’m really looking forward to getting a chance to play with the big band as well. Since before lockdown, I haven’t had much chance to play with a big band.

“We will have our usual musicians which is Jim Murray and Jack Maher. Jim plays acoustic guitar and Jack plays electric guitar and sings. Then we have drums and bass and organ as well — and we also have Liam O Maonlai playing beforehand. I can’t wait to hear him.”

Sharon Shannon plays the Ulster Hall on July 29 as part of TradFest. For information, visit www.belfasttraditionalmusic.com